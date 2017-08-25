Community remembering fallen sailor with WMass ties

The community is remembering Dustin Doyon of Suffield. He was one of the sailors that died on the U.S.S. John S. McCain.

The fallen sailor also has ties to western Massachusetts.

Flags were flown at half-staff in Suffield on Friday to honor Doyon, was 26 years old and an electronics technician, 3rd class.

Those closest to him said that they’re proud of his service.

Doyon's remains were the second to be identified since that deadly collision Monday.

"Our community is in mourning as we remember him and proudly recognize his great sacrifice," said Melissa Mack.

While Doyon grew up in Suffield, he attended Cathedral High School in Springfield.

John Miller, the former principal of Cathedral High said that before Doyon graduated in 2009, he participated in track and band and excelled in team activities.

Miller called Doyon kind and said that he will be missed by all in the Cathedral/Pope Francis High School community.



Bishop Mitchell Rozanski of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield posted a statement on Facebook that read:

"It is with great sadness that we all have learned this morning that the body of the late US Navy Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon has been located. Dustin was among those missing after Monday's collision involving the USS John McCain on which he was stationed. A 2009 graduate of Cathedral HS, Dustin's willingness to serve our nation and now to have given his life - the ultimate sacrifice- should serve as a lasting example of exemplary service and selfless commitment. May God welcome Dustin to his eternal reward and let us all pray for his beloved soul and for God's mercy and consolation especially for his parents as well as for his extended family and close friends including his Naval colleagues, and all who are left devastated and saddened by his untimely death."

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno added in a statement:

"My sympathy, thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of US Navy Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, a 2009 Cathedral High School graduate. Tragic and heartbreaking loss in brave and dedicated service to our country may God rest his soul."

Doyon's family is thanking the community for their continued support and said that he loved the Navy and his shipmates.

There are also eight other sailors still missing.

