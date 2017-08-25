Child reported missing in Palmer found safe

A child is home, safe and sound, after being reported missing for a time Friday afternoon.
Palmer Police told Western Mass News that they went to the area of Burlingame Road shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.
Officers went to the neighborhood and spoke with family members to gather more information.
Around 5:45 p.m., police reported that the child had been located on a trail on the property behind the house.
The child is now back home with her family.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.