Child reported missing in Palmer found safe - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Child reported missing in Palmer found safe

By Ryan Trowbridge
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A child is home, safe and sound, after being reported missing for a time Friday afternoon.

Palmer Police told Western Mass News that they went to the area of Burlingame Road shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

Officers went to the neighborhood and spoke with family members to gather more information.

Around 5:45 p.m., police reported that the child had been located on a trail on the property behind the house.

The child is now back home with her family.

