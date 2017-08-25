Pride to donate Powerball commission to groups that help needy children

Excitement continues to surround this week's massive Powerball win in Chicopee.

While Mavis Wanczyk will take home more than $336 million, the store that sold her the ticket also has some extra money coming its way.

Pride will receive $50,000 for the sale.

Now, the company is revealing more about its plan to donate the money to charity.

Pride told Western Mass News Friday that they will give the money to local non-profits that help needy children in the community.

The details for groups to apply for some of the money will be released next week.

