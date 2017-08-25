Traffic held on South Main Street in Orange for 'Castle Rock' filming

Orange Police Dept. would like to notify the public of temporary traffic holds following the “Castle Rock” filming project.
Traffic will be held intermittently on South Main from the Central Square to Carroll’s Corner (post office), including Water Street.
The traffic holds will include pedestrians.
Film crews and police on sight will offer assistance for directing traffic.
