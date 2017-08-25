Local volunteers prepare to help with Hurricane Harvey

When a disaster looms, Red Cross volunteers get into action.

So far, several volunteers from western Massachusetts have flown to Texas to get ahead of Hurricane Harvey.

As Hurricane Harvey gains strength increasing towards Texas' gulf coast, volunteers in western Massachusetts are ready to go.

So far, four have gone down to help prepare before the first raindrop falls.



"We have 17 shelters cued up and ready to go in the event that this is as big as they think it might be. We hope it won't be, but we have to be prepared," said Jen Garutti, executive director of the Red Cross of Western Massachusetts.



Those volunteers travel light. They just fly down to Texas with a backpack. Once they are there, they will meet up with trailers or trucks like a mobile feeding unit.

Equipment similar to those units is stationed before the hurricane hits so they can hunker down and get to helping people.



The disaster response team is on a volunteer basis:



"They can sign up through the website, sign up for classes, and then become a part of the disaster action team volunteer," Garutti explained.



However, in times of crisis, Garutti told Western Mass News that funding the trained volunteers is the best way to provide aide rather than taking a trip there yourself:



"The best way to support this disaster response is to donate money because it does require money," Garutti noted.



Some volunteers have been placed on standby as of Friday afternoon ready to get on a plane at a moment's notice.



"Even if it's not our state, it's still our citizens and we want to help our brothers and sisters of Texas however we can. If it happens here, they will do the same for us," Garutti said.

