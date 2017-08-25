Residents from western Mass. volunteer to help with Hurricane Harvey efforts

As Hurricane Harvey prepares to hit, volunteers in western Mass. are springing into action.

Hurricane Harvey has become a category 4 storm.

As everyone braces for its chaos, we spoke with one Westfield resident preparing to make the trip down to Texas to help with recovery efforts.

Lee Neddaeu has been busy all day getting ready for Hurricane Harvey’s arrival.

Working closely with his organization, Disaster Rescue International Volunteer Nation, Neddaeu said they’re ready for whatever is coming their way.

“The storm is really big and unpredictable and its life threatening, as you've heard on the news, so right now it’s kind of a sit and wait game to see what kind of havoc it causes.”

Neddaeu has seen his fair share of disasters including the most recent Hurricane Matthew.

He said he knows how big of an impact mother nature can have and how much work it can take to rebuild.

After Hurricane Harvey hits, Neddaeu told Western Mass News he plans to make the trip down to Texas, wherever they need him most.

He encourages other people to get involved in whatever capacity they can.

I just want to add with the world troubles going on right now, this is an instance people need to set aside a lot of things and come together and provide unity.

We spoke with our local red cross chapter who said they’re also prepared.

"We have 17 shelters cued up and ready to go in the event that this is as big as they think it might be. We hope it won't be, but we have to be prepared," said Executive Dir. Of Western Mass Red Cross Jen Garutti.

So far, four volunteers have gone down to help prepare before the first raindrops fall.

Other volunteers have been placed on standby as of this afternoon ready to get on a plane at a moment's notice.

Visit these links below to see how you can get involved:

Http://www.Redcross.Org/index.Jsp

Https://www.Facebook.Com/groups/1739319829621878/permalink/1871479363072590/

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.s