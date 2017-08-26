Gunshot victim transported to the hospital, Springfield police say

A gunshot victim in Springfield was transported to the hospital late Friday night, police say

Springfield Police Sgt. Prior confirms officers were called to the scene just before 11 p.m.

This was on Albemarle Street.

No word on the gunshot victim's condition.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit.

