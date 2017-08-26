Western Mass Brews: Honest Weight Artisan Beer in Orange

Today, we head out to Orange to check out a dream come true in this week's Western Mass Brews!

In the beautiful town of Orange is a brewery that is the culmination of a dream between two best friends. It's called Honest Weight Artisan Beer and it's located right on West Main Street.

"This is Honest Weight Artisan Beer, our dream come true," Sean Nolan and Jay Sullivan tell Western Mass News.

Spend a few minutes with Sean and Jay and you'll learn a lot about beer from the two brewers behind this business. The two began brewing in their homes, met and ...

"At a certain point you forget about the day job and decide to go all in," they explain.

Their brewery is just coming up on two years of operation but Jay and Sean are no strangers to the beer scene. After working at Cambridge Brewing Company.

"Once we went all in, we were all in," notes Sean.

Now they are in here...the tasting room is filled with light. On the walls pieces of Orange's history.

"This building has been here since 1905 it has been a lot of cool things over the years a tapioca factory in the 1900s a furniture factory from the 40s-80s and now it's been a business incubator."

Growing up in Athol Sean is happy to be home in western Mass.

"When they come into the tasting room they say where is Sean? And it's Sean's cousin so basically everyone is Sean's cousin," Jay says, "It's a lot of local folks who I grew up with who are now supporting us, it's really neat."

They joke that they've been drinking beer longer than they have been brewing beer and know what they like...and what they don't.

"We are really really excited about certain styles of beer we kind of go all in and really do our best to make really balanced and elegant examples of that we enjoy and have been inspired by."

On these taps you'll find Pale Ales, IPAs and Belgian style brews that keep the bitter at bay.

"We emphasize the low bitterness so no one makes the face so I try to squash that out."

In the back brews are sitting in red and white wine barrels, some have been in there for nearly a year.

"We are really patient when it comes to waiting. We let the beer tell us rather than keep things on a tight schedule, yeast don't sleep and they don't care about your schedule. So we let them stay in the driver's seat."

When we stopped by two of the barrel aged creations could be found in these bottles: One a Saison Belgian style that spent time in stainless steel and a white wine barrel.

'It's called overly dedicated we felt we were to the process. Brewed it in November didn't release it until two weeks ago so it was quite a commitment and we are proud of it," adds Sean.

Meanwhile the 'They Reminisce Over You' is a Bourbon Barrel Aged Rye Old Ale...One that will warm you with toffee caramel and oak notes.

"A beer that I can't wait to maybe drink in November by a bonfire."

With malts from Hadley and hops grown ten minutes from the brewery the two choose local and experiment.

"We get to formulate every recipe we get to decide what goes into every beer what isn't for us ... it's a game of what do we want to brew now, picture it in the glass and work backwards from there."

Back in the tasting room samples are shared, pets enjoy their own refreshments and two friends can watch their hard worked creations on tap.

"It's really heartening it's one of those things I couldn't have imagined how great it would feel. It feels like success when people are smiling and thinking cool I finished with my work day and I'm going to go have a beer," Jay tells Western Mass News.

When can folks stop by? "Wed 4-8 Thurs 4-8 Fri 2:30-9 Sat 12-9 Sunday 12-5."

For more information about the Honest Weight Artisan Beer brewery, click here!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.