Backup of drivers on I-90 westbound in the Ludlow area

There is a traffic backup on the Mass Pike in the Ludow area heading westbound.

State Police at the Charlton Barracks reports they took a call a few minutes ago about a "fender bender" near Exit 7 involving 2 vehicles. This was on the westbound side.

No word if the accident is causing the traffic backup however.

Western Mass New was first alerted about the situation from a driver on the highway. This was at around 11:20 a.m. Saturday.

In looking at our traffic map we do see a traffic slow down on the Pike in the Ludlow area.

We will continue to keep a close watch on the situation.

