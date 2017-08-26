At least one person transported from Bay St. crash scene in Springfield

Emergency personnel were called to Bay Street in Springfield early Saturday afternoon for a motor vehicle crash.

Our crew saw an ambulance leave with at least one patient. No word on extent of injuries. We did see a second ambulance at the scene as well.

Springfield police closed off a section of Bay St. from Edgewood Street to Sycamore Street, diverting traffic away from the scene. This was at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Springfield Fire Department was there as well. Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Dennis Leger described the crash to Western Mass News as a "fender bender."

At least 2 vehicles were involved. Firefighters were able to help assist at least one person in getting out of one of the vehicles.

"Popped the door open," explained Leger.

Our crew spotted glass on the roadway that was around a van involved in the crash. A red car was towed away as well.

Further details weren't immediately available.

