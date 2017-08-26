Video catches two men wandering through Agawam neighborhood

Imagine waking up and finding out that two strangers were walking through your yard in the middle of the night.

Police told Western Mass News that’s what happened to one Agawam resident who lives in the area of Mill Street.

Several surveillance images were posted on social media of the two unidentified men who appear to have been wearing bandanas over their faces.

Agawam police said the creepy incident happened around 1 in the morning on Wednesday, and police were notified the next day.

According to Lt. Blanchette the area has had a history of trespassers going through fields on ATV’s and dirt bikes, but no complaints have been filed.

She said, “A report was taken and it has been highlighted for the overnight shift to be aware of the situation and continue to patrol the area with this in mind.”

Lt. Blanchette added that there were no other calls or complaints made from that night.

