Donations desperately needed during hurricane Harvey

An overwhelming amount of support is coming from some here in western Massachusetts while they brave hurricane Harvey’s wrath.

The American Red Cross is asking for help in replenishing their much-needed blood supply for the victims in Texas.

Thousands of families are expected to suffer the devastating consequence of the storm, and while many cannot leave for Texas to help, there are things you can do in the Bay State that could make a major difference.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center made a push ahead of the storm for donations, but the need is still great.

Locally, the organization is asking for as much help as possible in the Northeast.



At least four volunteers in western Massachusetts have gone down to Texas to help in the effort, and even more remain on standby.



The American Red Cross expects to be in Texas for the weeks and months to come, but right now they are bearing the brunt of this deadly storm.

"Crews are working around the clock to load and stage trucks to help victims throughout the state of Texas," said one American Red Cross volunteer, Renee Felton.

Mary Lockett, another Red Cross volunteer added," Just knowing that I can help someone is the biggest accomplishment that I can say."

For those who are unable to give blood, there are a number of other ways to pitch in as money donations and supplies are still greatly needed.

To find out how you can help the American Red Cross, CLICK HERE.

