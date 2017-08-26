Students head back to American International College

Freshman and upperclassmen said good-bye to their families as they moved into their dorms at American International College on Saturday.

The big move-in day for students left dorm hall parking lots filled to capacity.

The Dean of Undergraduate Admissions told Western Mass News this year reached an increase in enrollment.

"We are actually seeing an increase. We're up about 10 percent over last year. Our new incoming class is about 500 students this year," said Jonathan Scully.

For some, the move-in can trigger an emotional and bittersweet time.

"We have the parents here at some point we kind of have to pry them away," said Dean of Students, Matt Scott.

Krista Kardys is one of those parents that dropped her oldest child off for her senior year.

"Yeah I'm excited for her but it's going to be a sad quiet house for a little while," she said.

For students, the excitement of starting a new school year also means they're excited to be away from home for a little while.

"My parents are 25 minutes away but living on my own is pretty different," said AIC Freshman Tiara Owens.

Next week the school year will officially start and students say they've shifted their summer mind-set to one that's focused more on the books.

