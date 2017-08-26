Clear and cool tonight. Sunshine returns tomorrow

If you have outdoor plans to close out the weekend you are looking just fine with sunshine and comfortable temperatures. High pressure will remain in control of our weather into the beginning of next week.

Another clear and cool night is on the way tonight as temperatures tumble back into the lower 70s. A few more clouds are possible tomorrow afternoon but overall it will be another nice day to close out the weekend as highs top out in the lower to middle 70s.

The dry weather will continue to stick around as we head into the beginning of the new work week with daytime highs running in the middle 70s. As we head into the later part of next week we will keep an eye on an area of low pressure that will be off the coast. There is the chance that we could see a few showers from that system by Thursday.