Thousands of backpacks handed out to children in Holyoke

Children throughout western Massachusetts are just a short amount of days away from heading back to school.

In order to help those students in Holyoke be prepared for the upcoming academic year, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office and the Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative handed out thousands of backpacks on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office along with the Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative partnered together to provide children with necessary school supplies.

Nearly 1,500 backpacks were handed out which were filled with everything a child needs from crayons, to notebooks, scissors, pencils, and rulers.

Some children received bikes and clothes during the event that was held at the McNally field behind the Kelly School.

The Neighborhood Initiative program helps build the community and strengthen relationships.

Western Mass News spoke to those who attended the event and said they appreciate the support.

“It’s really nice they are giving back to the community, helping kids out who don’t have enough money for backpacks or bikes and to have fun,” said Diony Morales of Holyoke.

