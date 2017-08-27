DA identifies man shot and killed overnight in Springfield

Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed early this morning on Aster Street in Springfield.

Springfield police responded to a shots fired call in the area of 25 Aster Street around 3:07 a.m.

When they arrived, they discovered 37-year-old William Allen appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Homicide Unit and the Hampden district attorney's office.

This marks the city's second deadly shooting over the weekend. On Friday night around 11:45 p.m. police responded to Albemarle Street and discovered 29-year-old Mark Mayweather had been shot.

The Hampden District Attorney's office said Mayweather died from his injuries on Sunday.

