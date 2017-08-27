Springfield Police investigate fatal overnight shooting

Springfield Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Bay neighborhood of the city.

Police say a resident called reporting multiple shots being fired near the area of aster and Bay Street just after 3 a.m.

When officers arrived to the area they found a man who had been shot.

Western Mass News was told by police that the victim was not taken to the hospital.

Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

This marks the second deadly shooting over the weekend in Springfield. On Friday night around 11:45 p.m. police responded to Albemarle Street and discovered 29-year-old Mark Mayweather had been shot.

The Hampden District Attorney's office said Mayweather died from his injuries on Sunday.

This is a developing story one that we will update throughout the day.

