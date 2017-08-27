Springfield Police investigate fatal shooting in Bay neighborhood

Springfield Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Bay neighborhood of the city.

Police say a resident called reporting multiple shots being fired near the area of aster and Bay Street just after 3 a.m.

When officers arrived to the area they found a man who had been shot.

Western Mass News was told by police that the victim was not taken to the hospital.

Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story one that we will update throughout the day.

