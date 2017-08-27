After a cool start this morning warming up nicely this afternoon

If you have outdoor plans to close out the weekend you are looking just fine with sunshine and comfortable temperatures. High pressure will remain in control of our weather into the beginning of next week.

Another mostly sunny afternoon is on tap today. There could be more in the way of fair weather clouds this afternoon compared to yesterday but if you have outdoor plans you are looking just fine. It will also be a few degrees warmer this afternoon with highs in the middle and upper 70s.

Any clouds will begin to clear out afternoon sunset and temperatures will once again cool quickly tonight thanks to a combination of mostly clear skies and light winds. Another nice night to open up the windows and give the air conditioners a break as lows will fall back into the middle and upper 40s.

The dry weather will continue to stick around as we head into the beginning of the new work week with daytime highs running in the middle 70s. As we head into the later part of next week we will keep an eye on an area of low pressure that will be off the coast. There is the chance that we could see a few showers from that system by Thursday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.