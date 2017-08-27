Springfield man dies following shooting in Upper Hill neighborhood

The victim of a shooting on Friday night on Albermarle Street has died.

The District Attorney’s office says Mark Mayweather, 29, Springfield, was killed after multiple gunshot wounds.

Springfield Police responded to the area of Albemarle street at 11:45 p.m. on Friday night

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center however he did not survive his injuries.

Authorities say this is an active homicide investigation.

