Gandara Center hosts 3rd annual frozen yogurt 5K

Hundreds attended the 3rd annual Gandara Center's Frozen Yogurt 5K this morning, in Northampton, to raise money for mental health and substance abuse.

The Gandara Center said that their goal of raising $25,000 was nearly met by the pre-race registration and they're expecting to eclipse that number by the end of the day.

Money raised today will go towards the Gandara Center's patients so that they can take part in recreational activities that will serve them well, according to the center.

Runners and walkers were greeted at the finish line with not just water, but a bowl of frozen yogurt from GoBerry.

