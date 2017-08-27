Belchertown residents unite to spread message against racism

This afternoon, Belchertown residents came out for a picnic to help spread a message against racism.

The picnic was a peaceful protest after recent KKK-produced newspapers were delivered to seemingly random neighborhoods in Belchertown earlier this month.

Residents heard about the picnic through a group on Facebook called the 'Belchertown Voices for Justice' that was formed back in January.

They came together to celebrate not only the community, but to also provide their support and ensure safety among those who are distraught over the hateful newspapers.

"We're not gonna let this to happen anymore. Prejudice and intolerance it's not ok and making people feel unsafe is not ok," said Belchertown resident, Andrea Bordenca.

Those who attended the event got to enjoy music, food, and the continuing support following the strange incident.

