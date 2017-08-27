A bit of fall and summer weather through Labor Day

After skies cleared out this morning, we managed to see a sunny, comfortable day here in western Mass. Most in the valley reached mid 70s, while the hill towns and Berkshires stayed closer to 70. Overnight, our weather remains dry, quiet and cool with lows falling into the lower 50s under a clear sky.

Thursday will begin dry with some good sunshine and cool temps. You may need the umbrella by the afternoon as a cold front sweeps into the region. We may also see a thunderstorm develop that could produce some small hail and gusty wind. It will be breezy as the front comes through either way and we stay breezy Thursday night and Friday.

Once we get behind this strong cold front Thursday, winds shift northwest and usher in much cooler air. We should be in the 40s again Friday morning and highs Friday afternoon only reach 60s with a gusty breeze and sunshine. By Friday night, if winds can lighten enough, some upper 30s may pop up across the typical cold spots!

Our weekend is looking 50-50 with a mostly sunny day Saturday turning mostly cloudy by the end of the day. Temps will be below normal with highs in the lower to mid 70s and less breezy. A front and the remnants of Harvey will approach southern New England Sunday with showers and a few downpours. Even with the rain, Sunday will feel warmer and much more humid. We are dry and warm for Labor Day and Tuesday with temps back into the lower and mid 80s, then another front will bring temps back down Wednesday with some showers.

