A brisk, fall-like day on tap to end the week

Now that we are behind a cold front, we are seeing some gusty northwest wind and clearing skies. By tonight, skies will be completely clear and temps will drop well into the 50s. We should end up in the mid 40s for most by dawn with a continued breeze, making it chilly for the bus stop in the morning!

Welcome to September! Feeling more like October however, Friday will be a cool day with highs in the 60s along with a gusty northwest breeze. We will have very dry air in place and due to the recent lack of rain, there is an enhanced wildfire risk throughout the day. We will have abundant sunshine around to end the week with some occasional high, thin clouds.

Wind will lighten late Friday and overnight, we will see temperatures tumble. Lows will hit low 40s at least, but some upper 30s are possible across the valley! High pressure builds overhead for Saturday, keeping sunshine around and lowering wind speeds.

Our weather will shift starting Saturday night as the remnants of Harvey approach southern New England. Clouds roll in and showers should arrive before dawn Sunday. The best rain chances will come Sunday morning into the early afternoon with some drying later in the day. Expect a mild, but humid day. Skies clear out for Monday and we see a warm Labor Day with highs getting into the lower to mid 80s!

Warm temps continue Tuesday with highs hitting mid 80s along with more humidity-very summer-like. A cold front will approach late Tuesday night and Wednesday with showers. Showers could linger into Thursday morning as the front slows and we will cool back to the 70s.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.