A strengthening coastal low will bring showers tonight

There is a potent low pressure system moving up the coast that has kept skies cloudy today and will bring a chance for rain later this evening and tonight. This storm was going to be tropical storm Irma, but has not been able to organize into a tropical cyclone. Instead, it’s more of a Nor’easter that will pass south of the Cape tonight through Wednesday with a gusty breeze and period of rain, as well as dangerous seas.

Here in western Mass, showers roll in this evening and exit by dawn with very little accumulation expected. Temps will stay cool-in the 50s through the night with a continued northeast breeze. As this storm moves farther from the coast, our skies will clear out Wednesday and the afternoon sun will bring temps back into the mid and upper 70s.

A strong cold front approaches our area on Thursday with increasing clouds and the risk for spotty showers and a thunderstorm. While severe storms are looking unlikely, if a storm does develop, gusty wind and small hail is possible. Behind the front, cooler air dives southward on a gusty NW breeze. Temps will drop to the 40s Thursday night and highs won’t reach 70 Friday! We will see a beautiful, fall-like day to usher in September! High pressure could allow for some spotty 30s Friday night into Saturday morning!

High pressure will keep our weather nice Saturday with sunshine and warmer temps-the pick of the weekend. By Sunday, a warm front will approach from the southwest and remnants of Harvey may get pulled into it, leading to a chance for soaking rain showers. Still some question on how wet Sunday will be, but it looks to clear out by Labor Day.

