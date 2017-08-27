A variety of weather for the Labor Day weekend

High pressure drifts overhead overnight, allowing for little to no wind, clear skies and continued dry air. Temperatures have been steadily dropping and even with some high, thin clouds around, we get quite cold by dawn.

We will likely take a run at the record low for September 2nd which is 37 degrees set back in 1991. Widespread frost is not likely, however some spotty, light frost is possible in the coldest spots-mid 30s would lead to that occurring. Most of the valley will hit either side of 40 degrees.

Some high clouds will be around for Saturday and will gradually increase later in the day. We are very nice overall with highs back to the low 70s in the valley and upper 60s in the hills with a light breeze.

Remnants of Harvey are on the way for Sunday. We begin cloudy with light showers that will transition into a steadier, heavier rain throughout the day. Rainfall amounts are looking like a half inch to 1 inch here in western Mass, give or take a few tenths. Some thunder may be in the mix as well, however severe weather is not expected. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 10-20mph with some higher gusts.

Low pressure exits Sunday night and we are beautiful for Labor Day with a sunny sky and temps in the low 80s! Our next weather system is on the way for midweek and out ahead of it we will get warmer and more humid Tuesday. A few showers roll in Tuesday night, then rain chances linger through Thursday as the front slowly moves east. Some heavy rain may occur as Gulf moisture is tapped.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.