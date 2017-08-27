Mostly clear and cool tonight. A sunny start to the work week

It was another beautiful afternoon with temperatures topping out in the 70s under mostly sunny skies. Our dry weather pattern will stick around for a few more days as it looks like our next chance for showers comes on Thursday.

Any leftover clouds will begin to clear out afternoon sunset and temperatures will once again cool quickly tonight thanks to a combination of mostly clear skies and light winds. Another nice night to open up the windows and give the air conditioners a break as lows will fall back into the middle and upper 40s.

The dry weather will continue to stick around as we head into the beginning of the new work week with daytime highs running in the middle 70s. As we head into the later part of next week we will keep an eye on an area of low pressure that will be off the coast. There is the chance that we could see a few showers from that system by Thursday.

