Quiet weather continues for western Mass

Temperatures continue to fall tonight and most will end up in the low 50s by dawn. A layer of high clouds will linger through the morning and clouds should thicken up through the day Tuesday from a tropical system along the Carolina coast.

The likelihood this tropical system will turn to a tropical storm (Irma) is looking more unlikely. However, it will move northeast Tuesday, bringing more clouds into New England. While Tuesday is looking mostly cloudy through the afternoon, it’s unlikely we will see any rain. Wind from the northeast will stay mainly light throughout the day, but for the Cape and Islands, it could get gusty. As this low passes southeast of the Cape Tuesday night, we could see a shower or two make it farther north into western Mass, but chances are slim. Clouds decrease Wednesday as the low takes off to the northeast.

Tropical Storm Harvey continues to bring torrential rain and storms to the Gulf coast and for the Houston area, rain won't end until Wednesday. Harvey will finally become a depression and drift north-northeast.

Temps will get back into the upper 70s Thursday with more sunshine and higher dew points on tap ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will come into western Mass by Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, a severe storm is looking possible, but that threat will come into better focus over the next two days, so stay tuned.

The start of September will feel like fall with a shot of cool, crisp air coming in with Canadian high pressure. We will see sunshine Friday and Saturday, but with below-normal temps, a cool NW breeze and very dry air. At night, some spotty 30s are looking possible!

We are looking more unsettled Sunday as a front approaches from the west that may have some of the remnants of Harvey with it. Rain is possible Sunday into Labor Day as this front moves through.

