Sunny and cool as kids head to the bus stop this morning

It was a beautiful weekend and we have more great weather on tap for today too! It's a cool start so make sure you have a light jacket ready to go. It will be cool at the bus stop for kids going back to school with temps mainly in the 50's.

We can expect more sunshine and comfortable temperatures this afternoon! Temperatures will reach into the middle 70's with nice, dry conditions. High pressure will stay in charge!

We are keeping our eyes on some tropical moisture off the Carolina Coast. This will likely become Tropical Storm Irma! She will pass out-to-sea bringing us just some clouds late tomorrow into Wednesday morning. We may see a shower or two tomorrow night.

A front could bring us a shower or storm late on Thursday before another shot of cool air moves in. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 70's this week.

