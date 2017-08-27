Connecticut man killed in Springfield car accident

Springfield police said a 51-year-old man from Connecticut was killed in a car accident this afternoon.

Sgt. Delaney confirmed with Western Mass News the accident happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Cooley Street.

A motorcycle was heading north on Cooley Street when it collided with a Toyota SUV attempting to exit Fair Oak Road, said Delaney.

The victim, who was from Enfield, Connecticut was transported to Baystate Medical Center from the scene and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Delaney, no arrests have been made and the victim's full identity will not be released until next of kin are notified.

The crash is being investigated by the Springfield Police Department's Fatality Squad.

