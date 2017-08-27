Proceeds from Jessy's Run go to local cancer center

A local woman who was recently diagnosed with cancer received overwhelming support from friends, family, and the Springfield community on Sunday.

Jessy’s Run or Walk 5K was held in honor of Jessy Sullivan and all proceeds benefited the D’Amour Center for Cancer Care at Baystate Medical Center.

Jessy Sullivan’s husband, John Sullivan is the general manager Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant in Springfield.

This year, the mother of two was diagnosed with a high-grade, malignant brain tumor and has been cared for at the D’Amour Center.

The event was held in order to generously give back to those that have cared for Jessy during her battle with cancer.

“The money stays locally. So all of this money affects local research, the care is for local families. So we are making an impact on our community absolutely every day,” said Kathy Tobin, the Director of Annual Giving and events at Baystate Medical Center.

The event drew in hundreds of people and included live music, face painting, and food.

