Exit 3 on I-91 North closed overnight until Thursday - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

TRAFFIC ALERT

Exit 3 on I-91 North closed overnight until Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The I-91 viaduct construction continues their routine overnight closures.

This week, Exit 3 on I-91 North will be closed from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. beginning Sunday night until Thursday morning.

Drivers should expect delays and traffic will be diverted into the following routes:

To continue on I-91 North:

  • Take Exit 3 toward Route 5 N/Route 57/East Columbus Avenue. Keep right at the fork toward East Columbus Avenue. Keep right to merge onto East Columbus Avenue. Continue straight on East Columbus Avenue for about 1 ¾ miles. Merge left to take the ramp to I-91 North/Route 20 West/Exit 9B. Keep left to enter I-91 North.

For I-291 East:

  • Take Exit 3 toward Route 5 N/Route 57/East Columbus Avenue. Keep right at the fork toward East Columbus Avenue. Keep right to merge onto East Columbus Avenue. Continue straight on East Columbus Avenue for about 1 ¾ miles. Turn right onto Liberty Street. Proceed to the third traffic light and turn left onto Chestnut Street, then turn right onto the ramp to enter I-291 East.

