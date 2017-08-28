Tech experts issue warning over new mobile app

As kids head back to school parents will want to be aware of a new mobile app that leaves young users vulnerable to predators.

“It's meant for people to meet new friends, hang out,” James Leutich, a tech expert with Go Geeks, explained. “But people are using it to talk to children and meet up with them.”

'Yellow' is the latest app to pick up steam. A hybrid of Snap Chat and the popular dating app Tinder—it uses a phone's GPS to connect users in the area.

Swipe right—or left—to make a match or shoot someone down.

Felix Streeter from Springfield, asks the obvious question.

“How do you know who you're talking to?”

The simple answer: You don't.

“So Joe Schmoe from the street, who is 52, could be trying to talk to 12 year olds,” Leutich said.

With no age verification, you can be whoever you want to be with this app and users can connect with teens in their area. Unfortunately, predators also use this to their advantage.

“You could be talking to pedophiles, you could be talking to anybody,” Streeter said.

In an ever-evolving world of technology, it can be tough to stay on top of trends.

Leutich tells Western Mass News that parents need to be vigilant and that a quick internet search can give you a better idea of the apps your kids may want to download.

“There’s always some new apps that are being used not in the way they are meant to be used,” Leutich added.

