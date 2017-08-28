Kidnapped 7-year-old thrown from bridge survives, Worcester man arrested

A 7-year-old girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge early Sunday morning, Worcester police say, but she still managed to survive the ordeal. Now the man suspected of kidnapping her faces arraignment today.

Joshua Hubert, 35, from Bernice Street in Worcester, MA was taken into custody Sunday. Police say he was arrested "at the Worcester Police Station and charged with Kidnapping."

The 7-year-old girl was "taken" from her grandparent’s house on Forestdale Road in Worcester at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. She was there for a family party, police say.

"..She was taken from the residence by a family friend without the permission of her parents," the Worcester Police Department noted.

What happened next was shocking.

"She was put in a car, strangled, and thrown off a bridge into Lake Quinsigamond," police said.

But the girl survived the drop, and managed to swim to shore. She was found in Shrewsbury.

"...she was eventually discovered with visible, not life threatening injuries," police explained.

The girl did speak with the Shrewsbury Police Department and that's when an investigation into what happened to her began.

Hubert is expected to be arraigned in Worcester District Court today.

Further details weren't immediately released.

The Worcester District Attorney's Office, State Police, Worcester Police Department and Shrewsbury Police Department are investigating this kidnapping.

