Springfield students head back to class

Springfield students can rejoice as the first day of school is in the books, but teachers and administrators may have similar feelings.



A lot goes into preparing for this day and the schools want to let the students know that when it comes to the nerves, you are not alone.



Sound off the bells and open those doors! It's the first day of school for Springfield students, officially bringing summer vacation to an end, but for some, that's okay.



"I'm excited to come to school," said Iris Santiago, a freshman at the High School of Science and Technology.



Santiago told Western Mass News entering a new school on the first day is just part of the adventure.



"When I woke up this morning, I was really nervous, but I'm excited at the same time to see how Sci-Tech is going to be," Santiago noted.



For students and teachers, it all starts at the at the front door. Teachers have been preparing for this day for weeks,



"There's a lot that gets into it - the scheduling,making sure every student gets what they need, professional development for teachers, making sure they are ready to go for their first week," said Michael Calvanese, principal at Duggan Academy.



That pressure can even get to the most experienced teachers and administrators. It's a friendly reminder to students that you're not the only one.



"My wife is a teacher here and she was nervous getting up and going to school. Everyone is a little bit nervous, but that's okay, Nervous is good energy. It's just how you use that nervous energy to make it a productive day," Calvanese noted.

Having a familiar face can make all the difference. Not just friends, but for freshman at the High School of Science and Technology, it's their principal who is making day one a comfortable one.



"I want the parents to know that everything about their child matters and I want them to know that we are all in this together," said Sci-Tech principal Kevin Lalime.



Like Santiago, this is a new school for Lalime and Santiago said that is definitely helping to break the ice.



"I think it's great for him to come to Sci-Tech to make this high school a better high school," Santiago noted.



The school system continues their work in increasing graduation rates, while lowering drop out rates, and with some new technology and a plethora of teachers, they expect this year to be even better.

