Deerfield Police: Woman arrested for stealing $35,000 in lottery tickets

A South Deerfield woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets from a liquor store she was employed at and then turning them in at local businesses.

Amy White was taken into custody last week, the Deerfield Police Department reports. She's been charged with 2 felony counts of Larceny by Single Scheme and Passing a Fraudulently Obtained Lottery Ticket.

Police confirmed with Western Mass News that she was an employee at The Spirit Shoppe and this past spring, they received a report from the business owner about the theft.

"...approximately 35,000 dollars' worth of stolen lottery tickets over a several month time frame," explained the Deerfield Police Department.

So an officer was put on the case and they began to investigate along with the help of the Lottery Commission.

"We were able to follow the evidence and view the suspect turning in the stolen lottery tickets for cash on video surveillance at area stores," noted police.

In all, police say approximately $15,000 dollars' worth of stolen winning lottery tickets were turned in by White and another suspect.

After presenting the case to a Grand Jury through the Northwestern District Attorney's Office, White was arraigned this past Wednesday. Police say cash bail was set.

"The combined efforts of the lottery investigator and the Deerfield Police Department (was) key to a positive outcome to this case," police added on their Facebook page Monday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.