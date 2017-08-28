Police: Man used fireplace log to kill 72-year-old woman

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) - Authorities say a Massachusetts man used a fireplace log to bludgeon a 72-year-old woman to death inside the home they shared.

Police responded to a West Bridgewater home at about 6 p.m. Sunday where they found the victim suffering from "obvious signs of trauma." She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities identified 34-year-old Danny Lopes Jr. as a suspect and he was arrested Monday morning in North Providence, Rhode Island.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz identified the victim as Julia Fernandes, the longtime girlfriend of Lopes' late father.

Lopes is being held in Rhode Island as a fugitive from justice and faces a murder charge when returned to Massachusetts. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.