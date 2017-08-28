Partnership ending between Peter Pan and Greyhound

A partnership between Greyhound and Springfield-based Peter Pan Bus Lines will soon be coming to an end.

In a message emailed out to customers on Monday, Peter Pan said that starting Wednesday, September 27, the two companies "will operate as independent companies, with separate ticket counters at each location that we serve."

If travel is desired with either Peter Pan or Greyhound after that date, tickets will need to be purchased with each company separately.

Peter Pan explained on their website that ending the partnership will allow them to provide more express service in the Northeast, as well as offer paperless boarding on every route.

Those with questions can contact Peter Pan at (800) 343-9999 or via email at customercare@peterpanbus.com.

