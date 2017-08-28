Counterfeit $100 bill turned in at Northampton business, suspect - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Counterfeit $100 bill turned in at Northampton business, suspect sought

(photos courtesy Northampton Police Department) (photos courtesy Northampton Police Department)
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

If you know who this suspect is, the Northampton Police Department wants to hear from you.  They say he used a counterfeit $100 bill at a local city business. 

Take a good look at the pictures to your right.  

"The male has a large tattoo on his right forearm and a second tattoo on his left forearm. It is not known what the tattoos are of, " police say.

The counterfeit $100 was passed to an unidentified business last Thursday. 

"He was seen leaving in a gray sedan possibly a BMW with a broken right front passenger window," police added.

If you recognize the suspect, please call Officer Dennis Liptak at the Northampton Police Department at 413-587-1100.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

