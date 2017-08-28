Counterfeit $100 bill turned in at Northampton business, suspect sought

If you know who this suspect is, the Northampton Police Department wants to hear from you. They say he used a counterfeit $100 bill at a local city business.

Take a good look at the pictures to your right.

"The male has a large tattoo on his right forearm and a second tattoo on his left forearm. It is not known what the tattoos are of, " police say.

The counterfeit $100 was passed to an unidentified business last Thursday.

"He was seen leaving in a gray sedan possibly a BMW with a broken right front passenger window," police added.

If you recognize the suspect, please call Officer Dennis Liptak at the Northampton Police Department at 413-587-1100.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.