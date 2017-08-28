Come 'Together for Texas' on Wednesday

The people of southeast Texas have been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath - with families evacuated, homes destroyed, and areas flooded by feet of water.

Western Mass News Cares is teaming up with the American Red Cross to help raise money for recovery efforts.

On Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., members of the Western Mass News team will be collecting monetary donations for the Red Cross at two locations:

American Red Cross, 150 Brookdale Drive, Springfield

Basketball Hall of Fame (north entrance), 1000 Hall of Fame Avenue, Springfield - look for the WMAS tent

If you would like to give a check, it should be made out to "American Red Cross" and have "Harvey" in the memo line.

Come down, say hello, and help us help those impacted by this historic storm.

