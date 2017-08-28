Ways to help those impacted by Harvey

The people of southeast Texas have been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath - with families evacuated, homes destroyed, and areas flooded by feet of water.

Many across the country, including here in Western Massachusetts, are now wondering: how can I help?

Money is the quickest, most effective contribution most people can make during times of disaster, and donating directly through a website gets money to a charity faster than a text donation, even though the text might seem easier.

It's up to you whether to go with a local charity that might know the area better, or a national charity that has wider reach. Experts say both types have a role in times like these.

Here are some charities you might consider donating to, but remember to always do your own research to make sure the money goes to a good cause. Charity Navigator is a useful decision-making tool to help find out the details of a charity organizations operation. They have more information on Hurricane Harvey relief here.

ALL HANDS

All Hands has been working in disaster relief for 12 years. They're currently on the ground at a staging area in Austin, Texas. You can learn more about the organization and donate here.

AMERICAN RED CROSS

Western Mass News Cares is teaming up with the American Red Cross to help raise money for recovery efforts.

On Wednesday, members of the Western Mass News team will be out in the community collecting monetary donations for the Red Cross.

You can CLICK HERE for more information and how you can help.

AMERICARES

AmeriCares, based in Stamford, CT, is working to provide aide, medicine, and basic medical supplies to those in need. The organization notes that $10 can help provide $200 in aid. You can CLICK HERE to donate to Americares.

HOUSTON FOOD BANK

The facility provides food assistance to those in need year-round, including during emergencies and other natural disasters. You can CLICK HERE to make a monetary donation.

HURRICANE HARVEY RELIEF FUND

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has established a fund through the Greater Houston Community Foundation. You can CLICK HERE for more information or to donate.

J.J. WATT'S HOUSTON FLOOD RELIEF FUND

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has began a YouCaring page to help He has kicked off the campaign with a $100,000 donation and has a goal of $500,000. You can CLICK HERE to learn more about Watt's fundraiser and to donate.

PORTLIGHT

Portlight specializes in providing aid to the elderly and people with disabilities. Click here for more information and instructions on how to donate.

SALVATION ARMY

The Salvation Army is working to provide physical, emotional, and spiritual care to those impacted by the storm - both survivors and relief workers. You can CLICK HERE to make a donation.

SAVE THE CHILDREN

The organization is working "around the clock" to provide family-friendly supplies and services. You can CLICK HERE for more information.

TEXAS DIAPER BANK

The Texas Diaper bank is seeking diaper donations. You can mail them to 5415 Bandera Road, Suite 504, San Antonio, Texas 78238

UNITED WAYS OF TEXAS

Four United Way organizations in Texas are collecting donations to help with the recovery efforts for those impacted by Harvey in a particular group's county or metropolitan area. You can CLICK HERE to donate.

