Fall allergies are here, weather creates perfect recipe

These sunny days and cool nights are the perfect recipe for fall allergies! If you're feeling the effects-- sneezing, congestion-- and it seems a little early. Well it is!

Local allergists advising patients, if you haven't already, start taking your allergy medicine!

"Usually just the chronic nasal drip and puffiness around the eyes and infections that come in," Nelly Patruno, of South Hadley explains to Western Mass News.



Nelly is already feeling the effects of fall allergies. Thanks to all the rain we had earlier this summer and the cool nights and sunny days of late.

Doctor David Robertson of Allergy Immunology Associates of New England in Springfield tells Western Mass News fall allergy season is definitely here!



"Ragweed by far is probably the biggest culprit allergen, but there are other weeds out there as well, like pigweed or lambs quarters."



Compounding the issue, summer allergies are still lingering.



"The other problem is that the grass pollen which is a major summer allergen hasn't really died off yet so we're having a longer grass pollen season and a little bit earlier ragweed season," says Dr. Robertson.



And once the leaves start falling mold will join in on the pollen party.



"There's also fall molds, which honestly, molds have been really bad this year in general because of the wet weather and then in the fall when the leaves fall it's another source of outdoor mold."



Dr. Robertson tells Western Mass News, if you're experiencing symptoms head to the pharmacy.



"The antihistamines are going to help with sneezing and itching and the nice thing about those is you get the same day symptom improvement," he says adding, "The medicated nose sprays in the long term are probably the better family of medicines and a lot of those are now over the counter like FLONASE and Nasacort."



As for Nelly Patruno... she's taking the holistic approach.



"I pay no attention to it, I just keep on. Life's not perfect!" she tells us.

For a forecast of expected pollen conditions, check out pollen.com. So far, the rest of the week looks to be in the medium to high count so continue with that medication!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.