Speeding concerns for homeowners on a quiet Agawam street. Residents say drivers use their road as a cut-through and as a parking lot. That’s because of a new restaurant at the end of the road.

Western Mass News looked into the situation, here's what we found.

At this time of day, around 6 p.m. we're told it’s typically pretty quiet, especially on a Monday. But come 7, 8 o’clock at night, cars will be speeding down the street and parking wherever they feel like it.

Agawam’s Kensington Street is packed with young families and retirees.

“It wasn’t like this when we first moved here.”

In the 47 years she’s lived on the street, Alice Connor had never heard what she hears now.

“Between 10, 11 o’clock you can hear them drag racing and speeding up and down the street,” Alice says.

“The cars go screaming past here,” resident Ronald Boudreau tells western Mass News. And it’s not just the speeding…

“When you have parking on both sides of the road, I don’t even know how an emergency vehicle could get through the Springfield Street end,” he explains to us.

On the corner of Springfield and Kensington is ‘The Back Room,’ a 9 month old restaurant and bar that doesn’t have ample parking. But Ronald says they’re not to blame, it’s some of their customers...

“They park in front to go to a great restaurant on the corner which we often go to. Three cars pull up about 7 guys get out of the car and 3 of them walk into my yard and relieve themselves.”

It was about seven o’clock at night.

“..And they were on their way to the lounge and that makes me concerned, what are they doing when they’re leaving at 10, 11, 12?” he asks.

In the meantime, Ronald put cones at the end of his driveway to prevent the parking and public urination.

“...And that stopped it. But who wants orange cones in their front yard?” Ronald tells us.

What he wants, is for the Agawam Police Department to come on down during those peak evening hours.

Neither the Agawam Police Department nor the mayor’s office responded to our repeated requests for comment.

Western Mass News spoke to the owner of this restaurant off-camera, he told us he’s aware of the speeding and parking issues, he’s in negotiations with the house next door, he’s hoping to purchase it and turn it into a parking lot.

For now, residents here say they’ll continue to try and get a response from the town.

