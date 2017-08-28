Local residents sending help to Texas storm victims

Hurricane Harvey continues to pummel south Texas and other areas of the Gulf Coast. With the rain still falling, people are asking what they can do to help.

With all the devastation in Texas still happening, people here in western Mass. are already looking for ways to help. Many feeling Texas's pain thousands of miles away.

Maria Betancourt tells Western Mass News, "I do have one family out there but I know there are plenty of people who have family out there and I want to do as much as I can even though I can't be there."



Maria has family in Texas and she has been glued to the TV waiting for updates on the conditions there. The flooding is unimaginable for many rising so quickly hundreds of people needed to be rescued from their homes. Any time Maria sees this happening, she wishes she could do more than watch from home.



"I wish I can just buy a boat and just go over there but I can’t. The only miracle I can do is gathering people up and gathering things up," she says.



With the conditions changing every minute, major organizations are working hard to get a plan together to help the thousands of people whose homes are underwater. Basic needs like food, clothes, and shelter are all under water and organizations like the Red Cross are asking for monetary donations. Over donations of clothes or food.



"As much as it seems like a good idea to send something down we already have things in place like that. So we are not accepting any donations of clothes or anything like that," explains Jen Garutti, with the local Red Cross in Springfield.

If you are planning on donating any money be sure to donate to a reputable source like the Red Cross.

