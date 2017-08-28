Insuring your home against flood damage

After seeing the devastation from the flooding in Texas some insurance agencies are fielding calls from concerned western Mass. homeowners.

Many people are wondering if they'd be prepared for a major flood. Western Mass News spoke to an insurance agent to find out what you can do right now to make sure you're ready.

"Everyone needs to think about flood insurance and it takes a storm like this to bring it to your attention," explains Dave Matthews, owner of Sullivan, Keating & Moran Insurance Agency Of Springfield Inc.

Seeing the amount of flooding throughout the homes and businesses in Texas is startling.

"When you have a flood as the magnitude of what's happening in Houston and Katrina back in New Orleans you can see the importance of flood insurance."

Dave Matthews tells Western Mass News, flood insurance is not always something people, especially in western Mass., think about when buying a new home.

"Flood insurance is excluded on the standard homeowner’s policy. There’s no way of buying flood insurance on a homeowner's policy. It’s provided through FEMA."

But Matthews says you can go through an independent agent like himself to get flood insurance and they'll help you through it.

"Flood policy deals with the rising water…ground water once it hits the ground. Now it's flood and it doesn't have to be a large area that's getting flooded to be flood insurance."

The most common flood insurance is two policies: One that covers your actual home and one that covers your contents or personal property.

Matthews says for example-- on a $250,000 home flood insurance would cover $100,000 worth of contents which is about $542 dollars a year.

"That shouldn't be a deal killer. For most people, that's a good thing to have."

As for apartments or condo's while it may be a bit cheaper than a home..

"A lot of people think the landlord is responsible for their contents..they're not. Unless you can prove they did something to cause the damage and you're going to be hard pressed to say the landlord caused the flooding," Matthews explains.

Depending on where you live insurance could be more expensive if you’re in a flood prone area. There are many resources online to find out exactly where you live and the topographical landscape of your home's area.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.