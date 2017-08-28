Landen Palatino passes away after long battle with cancer

We have a sad update to a story we brought you last year.

Landen Palatino, the young boy behind the 'Love for Landen' initiative, has passed away after a long battle with brain cancer.

You may remember that Landen's friend, Brady Kahle, would sell baseball cards at the Chicopee Boys and Girls Club to raise money for Landen's treatments.

Landen's mother, Tina Palatino, posted to the group's Facebook page late last night and said that Landen "gained his wings" at 6:16 p.m. Sunday.

"He fought for so long. He held on for so long. I am so proud of who he is and what he represents. He is our angel. He is our super hero. He will forever be my strength and reason to keep going!" Tina Palatino wrote in the post.

A post to the 'Love for Landen' Facebook page indicates that calling hours for Landen will be held on Friday, September 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sampson Funeral Home on Tinkham Road in Springfield.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.