Western Mass News WeatherBug Network offers impressive data and images from Harvey

Even before the first rain drop fell, the pounding surf along the Texas coast was evidence that Harvey was growing stronger.

In the Houston area, data streams in real-time from nearly 100 weather stations and 40 cameras gave the First Warning Weather Team a glimpse into storms as the conditions are changing.



The WeatherBug mesonet in the Houston area gathered some incredible rainfall totals. Nearly 30 inches of rain were measured in some areas of Houston.



Time-lapse cameras captured the flooding that has yet to recede.

In downtown Houston, interstates turned into flowing rivers, slowing channeling water into the bay of Galveston.

The city of Rosenberg was hit especially hard with over 25 inches of rain, and multiple tornado warnings.



In the midst of all the incredible data and video, there are signs of hope. Highways are beginning to reopen and power companies are staging supplies and trucks to begin the repair effort.

