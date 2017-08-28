Springfield College sends help to satellite campus in Houston

As Harvey continues to dump feet of rain in Houston, residents there are trying to stay positive and safe.

Springfield College has a campus location in Houston as part of its school of professional and continuing studies.

Western Mass News spoke with Assistant Dean Dr. Eric Castillo and he had more on how conditions are at the satellite campus.

“It’s a terrifying sight on TV and just knowing I’m in the same city that this is happening in, and you know we have students all across the city and faculty and staff all across the city. I just hope and pray that they're doing well.”

Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday, and since then, the assistant dean of Springfield College Houston said it’s been unlike anything he’s ever experienced.

“The rain just pours and pours nonstop, and when we think we're getting a break, it just pours again. We're experiencing some rain from the north as well. Highways in and out of Houston are impassable, so everyone here is stuck.”

We had to speak with Dr. Castillo over the phone, because his internet was in and out.

His electricity has also goes on and off, but he said that’s nothing compared to the sight outside his window.

“We've seen about 20 plus feet of rain and highways are now looking like lakes-- building and apartments are flooded.”

But as they continue to brave the storm and deal with the hardships, Dr. Castillo said there’s still so much to be thankful for.

“It’s definitely a tough experience. I reach out to my team, full time staff every day, and do a roll call every day to see if they’re okay. We're all doing fine. Right now, thank God we're okay. That’s more important.”

Dr. Castillo said their campus in Houston will remain closed until this storm passes.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.