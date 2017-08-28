Chicopee Police warn of fake Powerball winner social media accounts

Chicopee Police would like to notify the public of fake social media accounts posing to be the Powerball winner, Mavis Wanczyk.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News that they are well aware of the fake accounts and that following or answering private messages won’t result in you receiving money.

They advise that you don’t give out any personal information to these accounts, and that this is definitely a scam.

They also advise that if you come across these accounts, you may report them as fake on the media platform.

