Dakin Humane Society received rescue pets from Texas

Thousands of pets are in need of rescue as Harvey continues to dump feet of rain in Houston.

A local animal shelter has already sprung into action to lend a helping hand.

Dakin Humane Society received pets from Texas over the weekend to help out with Harvey.

But as the rain continues, it’s clear that humans aren’t the only ones in need of rescue.

Dakin animal shelter posted pictures of pets that arrived from Operation Pets Alive, an organization based just outside the Houston area.

Dakin had this to say:

“We greeted our newest residents who made the long journey from their foster parents' homes in Texas to Dakin. OPA's foster parents, as do all foster parents, open their homes and hearts to these animals. This latest group was sent on their way before the storm hit.”

But as Harvey continues to flood the Houston region, both humans and animals are doing the best they can to stay safe.

There’s still many pets who are separated from their owners because of Harvey.

Many folks turned to social media to post pictures of lost and found animals to reunite them with their families.

Congress did pass a law in 2006 requiring states seeking federal disaster assistance to include pets in their evacuation plans.

The folks at Dakin told us that they have received 8 dogs from just outside of Houston.

They'll be quarantined, evaluated, and if all goes well, they will be put up for adoption.

If you would like to learn more on how you can get involved, click here.

